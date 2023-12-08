Emma Stone Reveals What She Feared Most About Her 'Poor Things' Role

Emma Stone is opening up about her fears surrounding her new movie Poor Things!

The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is based on Alasdair Gray‘s 1992 novel of the same name. The story focuses on Bella Baxter (Stone) who is brought back to life and has to relearn how to operate in the world.

Also starring in the film are Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef.

Emma, 35, recently shared what she found intimidating about her role in Poor Things.

“I definitely didn’t have reservations,” she told ET. “If anything, I just had fear of not living up to how great this character is. She doesn’t follow. She’s never been taught by society what to be — what she’s supposed to be as a woman.”

Emma continued, saying that her character is a “creature of her own making.”

“I think she’s so inspiring to me just because she has such a hunger for life and experiences,” the star shared.

Poor Things marks Emma‘s third collaboration with Yorgos after the actress prominently featured in his 2018 film The Favourite and his 2022 short film Bleat.

On the process of filming Poor Things, Emma detailed how much work went into the project and explained why she’s proud of the movie.

“Yorgos told me about it right after we made The Favourite, and then it was, like, four years later we started filming it. So it was so much conversation… And then to actually be in it and those sets, those costumes, everything — it was mind-blowing,” she said.

“I just love this film so deeply. I’m just so proud of him [and] what he was able to achieve with this. It was really, really incredible what he did. So, that’s the coolest thing to me.”

