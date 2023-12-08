Eric Stonestreet Explains Why He Appeared to Be 'In Pain' During 'Today' Show Interview

Eric Stonestreet caused some concern with his appearance on The Today Show, but he’s explaining what actually happened.

The 52-year-old Modern Family actor appeared on the show on Friday morning (December 8) to promote the second season of his Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.

Before his interview, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager teased that he was appearing next and they showed a clip of him sitting in the chair and waving at the camera. While he was waving, Eric appeared to be in phyiscal pain.

One fan even tweeted, “@ericstonestreet I’m sorry you are in so much pain. You can see it in your eyes. I’ve battled chronic pain from fractures associated with severe osteoporosis. Take care of your self. Keeping you in my prayers. 💗💗💗.”

Page Six posted an article with the headline, “Eric Stonestreet appears in pain during baffling ‘Today’ show appearance.”

Eric took to Twitter to respond to the article.

“Or…and go with me here…….I was just doing a bit about having to wave at the camera awkwardly alone for 10 seconds. Lordy Lordy people,” he said.

