Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen &amp; 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner &amp; Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing &amp; Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 6:13 pm

Freeform Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023 - See Which Shows Will Not Be Coming Back

Continue Here »

Freeform Cancels 7 TV Shows in 2023 - See Which Shows Will Not Be Coming Back

Freeform is revealing the fate of your favorite TV shows.

With 2024 right around the corner, the network is making tough decisions about what to bring back for another season and what to cancel.

So far this year, they’ve cancelled several shows with others (including a fan-favorite) ending. We pulled together all of the info for you!

Scroll through the slideshow to find out the fate of your favorite Freeform shows…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Freeform
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Freeform, Slideshow, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images