Glen Powell Talks Sydney Sweeney Chemistry on 'Anyone But You' Set, Says It Was Easy to Pretend Fall In Love Her

Glen Powell is dishing on his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming movie Anyone But You!

The 35-year-old actor and the 26-year-old’s bond was so strong while filming and post-filming that there were rumors they were dating in real life.

In a newly released interview from the set of the rom-com, Glen gushed about their chemistry and how it was “very easy” to fake fall in love with her.

Find out what he said inside…

“A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” he told ET. “I mean, immediately, it was like we’d known each other forever, and I think anybody that’s been on the set realizes I never get tired of talking to Sydney. We make each other laugh. She’s awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have.”

“This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with,” he added.

Earlier this year, Sydney dished on how much she enjoyed working with Glen on the movie. She also addressed their tight bond in another recent interview…

Anyone But You is hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks. Watch the trailer here!