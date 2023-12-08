Is There a 'The Boy & The Heron' End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

The new animated movie The Boy and the Heron, from director Hayao Miyazaki, is now playing in theaters!

The film is already winning several awards and is considered a frontrunner for the Best Animated Feature prize at the upcoming 2024 Oscars.

Christian Bale, Florence Pugh, and Robert Pattinson are among the actors who have lent their voices to the project.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after The Boy and the Heron?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie The Boy and the Heron, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

The movie just won a major award this week!