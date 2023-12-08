Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

James Gunn Casts Brother Sean Gunn as DC Universe Villain

Sean Gunn has a new role on his slate!

The 49-year-old actor and brother of director James Gunn has newly been cast in James‘ and Peter Safran‘s DC Universe, having previously appeared in 2021′s The Suicide Squad.

Sean has also appeared in JamesGuardians of the Galaxy trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking on the role of Kraglin, Sean additionally featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Keep reading to find out who he will play in the DC Universe…

According to Deadline, Sean is set to play Maxwell Lord, an evil businessman, in the DC Universe.

The star will follow in the footsteps of Pedro Pascal, who portrayed the character in 2020′s Wonder Woman 1984.

Per the outlet, it’s not clear if Sean‘s Maxwell Lord will appear in Superman: Legacy, which will be directed by James and is expected to start production in 2024.

If you didn’t hear, James Gunn‘s Superman: Legacy has cast its Lex Luthor!

