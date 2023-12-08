Jason Momoa & James Wan Attend 'Aquaman & the Lost Kingdom' Fan Screening in China (Photos)

Jason Momoa and director James Wan are promoting their new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom!

The sequel to 2018′s Aquaman continues Arthur Curry’s (Momoa) journey as the King of Atlantis. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom also stars Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Amber Heard, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, and more!

Jason and James attended a fan screening of the film on Friday (December 8) in Beijing, China.

The 44-year-old actor and 46-year-old filmmaker were all smiles as they posed for photos with attendees and hit the carpet for some solo snapshots.

Jason looked dapper in a pink suit and black sunglasses, and James donned a classy navy blue and gray ensemble.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on December 22.

Check out all the highlights from Jason Momoa‘s Saturday Night Live opening monologue last month!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Jason Momoa and James Wan at the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fan screening in Beijing…