Jonathan Majors Threatens Suicide, Seemingly Address Previous Incident of Assault in Texts to Ex Grace Jabbari

Text messages Jonathan Majors sent to his ex girlfriend Grace Jabbari were presented to the jury on Friday (December 8) amid his ongoing assault trial.

If you were unaware, the 34-year-old Marvel star was accused of assaulting Grace during a dispute in March. He faces charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment and harassment but has continued to deny the charges.

Some of the former couple’s text messages were entered into the evidence while Grace was being questioned. They were previously deemed inadmissible. However, the messages seem to allude to another incident of assault that took place months before Jonathan was arrested.

The text messages are from September 2022. In them, Grace discusses going to a doctor to receive medical attention for injuries. Jonathan cautions her against going out of fear that she would be questioned about how she was injured. He also threatened to commit suicide.

“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” he texted Grace, via People. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”

Grace responded, writing, “I will tell the doctor I bumped my head if I go. I’m going to give it one more day, but I can’t sleep and I need some stronger pain killers. That’s all: why would I tell them what really happened when it’s clear I want to be with you?”

Only some of the text messages from the exchange were presented. People noted that a pretrial court filing also referenced texts including “photographs of a hand, shoulder and buttocks.”

The messages also are said to reference “punching.”

Grace was able to submit the evidence after she was questioned about why she initially reported that she did not know how she sustained injuries in March.

Judge Michael Gaffey acknowledged that Jonathan‘s team “knew there might be another reason she was not forthcoming.”

In the messages, Jonathan threatens to commit suicide, and Grace pleads with him not to end his life.

“Last night I considered killing myself versus coming home,” he claimed in one message. “I need love too. Or maybe I’m such a monster and horrible man, I don’t deserve it. And I should just kill myself. In this way, my existence is miserable, I want to die.”

In another message he wrote, “I will probably kill myself, it’s not really contemplating anymore.”

“Jonathan, you can’t say this I’m going to have to tell someone,” Grace told the actor.

Jonathan is said to have avoided eye contact with the room while the messages were read to the court.

While on the stand this week, Grace reflected on their relationship and alleged that there were other times she was “scared” of Jonathan.