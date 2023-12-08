Nicki Minaj Explains How Her Met Gala 2022 Outfit Inspired Her Breast Reduction

Nicki Minaj opened up about the outfit she wore to the 2022 Met Gala and how it inspired her decision to undergo a breast reduction.

The 41-year-old rapper revisited the distinctive look while filming a segment for Vogue’s Life in Looks.

Upon seeing the outfit, which featured a leather baseball cap and a low-cut top, she had a revelation and realized “something good” that came from her red carpet appearance on the Biggest Night in Fashion.

Read more about Nicki Minaj’s realization…

“I just realized just this moment that actually there was something good that came out of this,” Nicki said, explaining, “It’s what really cemented the fact for me that I had to get my breast reduction.”

She continued, explaining that she voiced concerns about her breasts “spilling out” during a fitting. That became a reality the day of the event.

“And by the time we were ready to go, I looked in the mirror, I said, ‘Guys, my boobs are still spilling out,’” she recalled.

Nicki joked that she “knew before we even left the room that the boobs were about to have a night of their own.”

The rapper confirmed that she underwent plastic surgery back in June.

Did you know that Nicki just dropped a new album? Here’s how you can listen to it!

Press play on Nicki Minaj’s Life in Looks segment below…