Ryan Gosling Reveals What He Would Like to See in Potential 'Barbie' Sequel

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera are the latest stars to weigh in the possibility of making a Barbie sequel.

Following the release of the blockbuster over the summer, director Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie have both shot down talk about making a sequel – for right now at least.

On Friday (December 8), Ryan and America attended the In Conversation with the Barbie Cast event at BFI Southbank in London, England where they addressed the possibility of making a sequel.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that. We really know nothing,” Ryan first said when asked about a sequel, according to Variety.

“We have no information. I will say, what Greta and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise,” America added. “They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right?”

She continued, “We’re not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]… or a Ken spinoff?”

While right now a Barbie sequel isn’t in the works, Ryan did have a request for a possible second movie.

“Can it be a husky Ken?” Ryan joked. “Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?”

Find out when and where Barbie will be available for streaming!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera at the screening…