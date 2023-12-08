Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 12:20 pm

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

It looks like Sophie Turner‘s new romance with Peregrine Pearson is heating up!

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones actress and the 29-year-old British aristocrat packed on some serious PDA as they stepped out for a walk together on Friday afternoon (December 8) in London, England.

Keep reading to find out more…

Sophie and Peregrine were seen staying warm in winter coats as they held hands and laughed while walking around the neighborhood, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

The new couple was also see holding each other close and kissing at different points during their outing.

Sophie and Peregrine first sparked romance rumors back in October when they were seen kissing during an outing in Paris.

Peregrine, who is heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray, recently split from Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, who happens to be the goddaughter of King Charles. The former couple broke up in September after three years of dating. (You can see photos of them together here)

As you likely already know, Sophie and her estranged husband Joe Jonas broke up over the summer and entered a bitter custody battle for their two daughters Willa, born in July 2020, and Delphine, born in July 2022.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Peregrine Pearson, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images