Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino Take a Stroll With Their Dog in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino are stepping out to give their dog a walk!

The Euphoria actress and the entrepreneur were spotted taking a stroll near an office building on Friday (December 8) in Los Angeles.

They had their brown and white pup by their side, as Jonathan took the leash while Sydney tagged along behind him.

The Anyone But You star rocked a colorful turtleneck sweater and cuffed jeans. Jonathan opted for a casual black shirt and blue jeans combo with a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Sydney and Jonathan have been together for over four years. The couple got engaged in March 2022.

