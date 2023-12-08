Who is the Richest Shark On 'Shark Tank'? Sharks Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth, Including 2 Over $1 Billion

Season 15 of Shark Tank is currently airing weekly on ABC!

The long-running, Emmy award-winning series features Sharks – tough, self-made, multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons – who continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. They give people from all walks of life the chance secure business deals that could make them millionaires. Prior to the latest season, the series amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Robert Herjavec have been main Sharks on the show since it’s premiere in 2009, with Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner joining in later seasons. Each season also features guest Sharks to also potentially invest in new ventures.

It was recently revealed that two more seasons are in production, and one longtime Shark will NOT be returning after season 17.

There’s a lot of buzz about which Shark on the panel has the highest net worth. With the addition of guest Sharks who are highly successful in their respective industries, fans might be surprised to find out just which Shark is no. 1.

