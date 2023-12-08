Top Stories
Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Oprah Winfrey Is Asked About Her Physique at 'Color Purple' Premiere

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Emma Stone Responds to Question About If Taylor Swift's 'When Emma Falls in Love' Is About Her

Adele Teases the Movie &amp; Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous &amp; More

Adele Teases the Movie & Broadway Role She'd Consider Doing, Talks Partner Rich Paul, Which Pop Star Made Her Nervous & More

Fri, 08 December 2023 at 1:39 am

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Files Lawsuit Against Series Star Cole Hauser

'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Files Lawsuit Against Series Star Cole Hauser

There seems to be a bit of a legal issue between Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and one of the stars of the show, Cole Hauser.

The series’ creator’s Bosque Ranch is suing the 48-year-old actor’s Free Rein Coffee company, HuffPost reports.

Get more info inside…

In the lawsuit, filed in Texas where both companies are based, Bosque Ranch is accusing Free Rein of using a logo and “cowboy” theme that is nearly identical to their own coffee brand.

Bosque Ranch launched their coffee in June, an use a trademarked “B” and “R” logo, promotes the cowboy way of life, and are alleging trademark infringement against Free Rein, which launched in October, who uses a stylized “F” and “R” and also promotes a cowboy way of life.

The lawsuit claims that Cole‘s Free Rein is “confusingly similar to the BR Brand used by Bosque Ranch” and “likely to cause confusion or to cause mistake or to deceive.”

Bosque Ranch is seeking a jury trial and says they are entitled to all of Free Rein’s “profits, damage compensation, prejudgement interest and legal fee coverage.”

Speaking of Yellowstone, the show’s final episodes finally have a premiere date.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cole Hauser, taylor sheridan

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images