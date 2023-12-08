'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Files Lawsuit Against Series Star Cole Hauser

There seems to be a bit of a legal issue between Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and one of the stars of the show, Cole Hauser.

The series’ creator’s Bosque Ranch is suing the 48-year-old actor’s Free Rein Coffee company, HuffPost reports.

In the lawsuit, filed in Texas where both companies are based, Bosque Ranch is accusing Free Rein of using a logo and “cowboy” theme that is nearly identical to their own coffee brand.

Bosque Ranch launched their coffee in June, an use a trademarked “B” and “R” logo, promotes the cowboy way of life, and are alleging trademark infringement against Free Rein, which launched in October, who uses a stylized “F” and “R” and also promotes a cowboy way of life.

The lawsuit claims that Cole‘s Free Rein is “confusingly similar to the BR Brand used by Bosque Ranch” and “likely to cause confusion or to cause mistake or to deceive.”

Bosque Ranch is seeking a jury trial and says they are entitled to all of Free Rein’s “profits, damage compensation, prejudgement interest and legal fee coverage.”

