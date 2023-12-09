Adam Driver Reveals His Christmas Wish List & Shows Off a Special Talent During 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Adam Driver kicked off the December 9 episode of Saturday Night Live by performing a musical number for Santa Claus and revealing the gift he is giving to Jolly Old St. Nick in return.

The 40-year-old Ferrari actor took over the piano during his opening monologue and opened up about the wild items on his wishlist.

Head inside to see what’s on Adam Driver’s Christmas list…

“I love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. The food, the music, the family. But largely because I have a very deep and personal relationship with Santa,” Adam explained, adding that every year he shares his list with Santa while playing piano for him.

This year, he’s got some big asks: “I turned 40 this year, Santa. So I’d like 5 pairs of chinos,” he started, adding, “I also want one of those giant metal Tesla trucks. i think it would pair perfectly with my teeny, tiny micropenis.”

What else? “I’d like people to stop coming up to me on the street saying, ‘You killed Han Solo.’ I didn’t kill Han Solo. Wokeness killed Han Solo,” Adam declared.

He continued, adding, “You know those TikTok where it’s like those couples who do pranks on each other? Can you kill those people?”

“I look forward to you breaking into my house,” Adam said after his list came to a close. What is he giving Santa in return? His new movie Ferrari, which premieres on Christmas day!

