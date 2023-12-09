Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Join Mariah Carey Onstage to Sing 'Oh Santa' During Christmas Tour

Mariah Carey welcomed two powerhouse collaborators to the stage for a surprise performance during her holiday concert in New York City on Saturday night (December 9).

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” icon belted out her hits for fans at Madison Square Garden, and she got a little help from Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson when it came time to perform their collab “Oh Santa.”

While speaking to the crowd, Mariah teased “two Christmas angels” before welcoming Jennifer and Ariana to the stage. A video on X (formerly Twitter), shows that the audience erupted in cheers as they joined the legendary vocalist.

The trio of big-voiced divas teamed up for the song, which was originally released as a solo track, back in 2020. They even recorded a music video at the time!

Mariah has already performed for some A-list stars during this year’s Merry Christmas One & All! holiday tour.

Revisit Mariah Carey’s collaboration with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson below…