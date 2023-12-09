Fletcher Reveals How Running Into Her Ex at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Inspired Her New Song 'Eras Of Us'

Fletcher is revealing how Taylor Swift helped inspire her latest single!

On Friday (December 8), the 29-year-old singer released “Eras Of Us,” a new song about moving on from an ex.

She shared that the inspiration for the song came from an experience she had at one of Taylor‘s Eras Tour shows.

“I was lucky enough to see The Eras Tour this summer, and I ran into someone from my past who was a great love,” Fletcher said about the song, per Gay Times. “Being at the same show and knowing that we were both scream singing all the lyrics written by an artist who has narrated so many of the romances throughout my life, the eras of our relationship rose and hit me like a wave.”

She added, “But water can’t ever be held, and writing this song was my best attempt at creating the container to capture that moment in time even if it was the closing of a chapter.”

Fans suspect that the ex in question is Shannon Beveridge because there’s footage of Fletcher and Shannon hugging at the concert. (They dated from 2017 to 2020.)

Fletcher recently revealed her Lyme Disease diagnosis and postponed her tour.