Sat, 09 December 2023 at 2:45 pm

Gisele Bundchen Reveals Which of Her Jewelry Pieces Daughter Vivian Has Her 'Eye On' Already

Gisele Bundchen is stepping out during Art Basel.

The 43-year-old model attended an intimate event hosted by luxury watch brand IWC Schaffhausen on Friday (December 8) in Miami Beach, Florida.

For the event, Gisele, who is an ambassador for the brand, looked chic in a beige blazer with matching shorts and nude-colored heels.

While arriving at the event, Gisele shared that 11-year-old daughter Vivian already has her “eye on” on her mom’s watch collection.

Gisele told People that while Vivian is “not yet” allowed to wear her watches, she is a big fan of them already.

“Believe me, she’s taking an eye on my watches, like, ‘Mom, I like that, are you going to give that to me, are you saving that for me?’” Gisele said with a laugh.

Gisele then pointed out that she loves IWC Schaffhausen‘s watches because they “last forever.”

“That’s what I love about these, they can pass down generations,” Gisele said. “When you have good quality things, they last forever.”

That same day, Gisele and ex Tom Brady celebrated son Benjamin‘s 14th birthday with some sweet messages.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen, Vivian Brady

Getty Images