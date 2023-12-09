Is Vincent Rodriguez Married? Meet the Hallmark Channel Star's Husband Gregory Wright

Vincent Rodriguez is making history on the Hallmark Channel!

The actor, who you’d also know from Crazy Ex Girlfriend and Insatiable, is starring alongside Jonathan Bennett in the new Christmas movie Christmas on Cherry Lane.

The movie, which is part of the channel’s Countdown to Christmas special, highlights the pair as they take an exciting new step in their relationship. They’re bringing a queer story to the channel, and Vincent is one of the first out gay Filipino actors to star on the network.

We’ll be seeing him and Jonathan together when the movie premieres on Saturday (December 9) at 8pm ET. But you might be wondering if Vincent is with anyone in real life. As a matter of fact, he’s married to Gregory Wright!

Head inside to learn more about Vincent Rodriguez’s husband Gregory Wright…

Vincent revealed that he was married all the way back in 2016. He did so by sharing some photos of himself with Gregory celebrating their first wedding anniversary at Disneyland!

The couple is still happily together years later in 2023!

While celebrating National Coming Out Day in October, Vincent shared a couple of photos with Gregory and their dog Kona from a trip to the Grand Canyon.

Who is Gregory? On his Instagram account, he identifies as a producer, story teller, political scientist, public servant and soulmate to Vincent. Talk about someone with a lot of talents!

If you were wondering, we also pulled together some information about Jonathan‘s love life!