Keke Palmer Says Her Life is 'Unraveling at the Seams' Amid Legal Battle with Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is sharing a very candid post with fans.

On Saturday (December 9), the 30-year-old Nope actress took to Instagram shared a video of herself holding 9-month-old son Leodis, amid all of the drama with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

Keep reading to find out more…

“When reality tv makes everyone believe all celebrities lives are just one big marketing strategy and scheme by my life is truly unraveling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce & Gabbana coat because sharon didn’t raise no b****,” Keke wrote.

In the video set to Nicki Minaj‘s “Seeing Green,” Keke is wearing a maroon robe and holding her baby boy while standing in the middle of a kitchen.

“Alexa, Play Mary J: MY LIFE 🤣🤣🫶🏾,” Keke captioned the video.

In early November, filed for the restraining order and requested sole custody of their shared son Leodis. She accused her ex of abuse and provided photographic evidence of alleged instances of abusive behavior in her court filing.

She was temporarily granted both of her requests.

While they were supposed to return to court in early December, the pair requested that their appearance get pushed back. Find out why.