Keke Palmer Shares the Cute Holiday Tradition She's Building With Her Son Leo!

Keke Palmer is opening up about the joy she’s sharing with her son Leo during the holiday season!

The 30-year-old Nope star welcomed her first child with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson in February 2023.

Last month, Keke was granted temporary full custody of Leo after she alleged physical and emotional abuse against Darius.

While promoting her partnership with HelloFresh, Keke detailed the holiday tradition she aims to establish with her son.

“I love the idea of doing ornaments for every year of [Leo’s] first, second, third, fifth, whatever Christmases,” she told Us Weekly. “But then also the idea that it’s something that can be a namesake within our family. That’s something I’m excited for.”

The actress continued, “Maybe it can even become a tradition … each year, that you do a new custom one to mark his age and his growth and that it’s something that he can also pass down and do with his children. I think that that’s actually a tradition that we’ll probably continue.”

Keke also shared the progress Leo has made as he approaches his first birthday.

“He’s been rocking back and forth, so that’s a really cool thing,” she said. “And he’s been kind of — not crawling, crawling, but sliding. So it’s like he’s just about to crawl. He also has a budding tooth at the bottom that’s getting ready to come. So I’m very excited about that.”

