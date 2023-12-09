Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 2:04 pm

Louis Partridge Spotted Cheering On Olivia Rodrigo at The Jingle Ball in New York City Amid Dating Rumors

Louis Partridge is showing his support for Olivia Rodrigo!

On Friday (December 8), the 20-year-old Enola Holmes star was spotted singing along to the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer’s music at Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City.

Louis and Olivia first sparked dating rumors in October when they were seen spending time together in London.

Keep reading to find out more…

The actor enjoyed Olivia‘s performance alongside her best friends, Conan Gray and Madison Hu. Fans filmed him filming Olivia, and there’s also footage of him singing along to her GUTS track, “All-American B-tch.”

Last month, Olivia and Louis were seen arriving at a party together with their arms around each other in photos shared on social media.

Maybe the Grammy winner’s next album will be full of love songs!

Olivia recently admitted that she accidentally followed a very famous ex while stalking him on Instagram.

Photos: Getty
Getty Images