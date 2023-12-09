Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton While Hosting Dinner Party

Lukas Gage is poking some fun at his divorce from Chris Appleton.

If you didn’t know, the 28-year-old White Lotus actor and the 40-year-old celeb hairstylist officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023. They made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later and they married in April 2023.

On Nov. 13, it was revealed that Chris had filed for divorce.

While hosting a recent event for luxury watchmaker Longines, Lukas cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage to Chris.

“This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition class, timekeeping and style,” Lukas started, via THR. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.” (For the record, Lukas and Chris‘ marriage actually lasted 205 days.)

As the audience erupted in laughter, Lukas added, “I’m totally kidding.”

A source recently shared some insight into what led to Lukas and Chris‘ divorce.