Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen &amp; 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner &amp; Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing &amp; Holding Hands in London

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 11:48 am

Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton While Hosting Dinner Party

Lukas Gage Cracks Joke About Short-Lived Marriage to Chris Appleton While Hosting Dinner Party

Lukas Gage is poking some fun at his divorce from Chris Appleton.

If you didn’t know, the 28-year-old White Lotus actor and the 40-year-old celeb hairstylist officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023. They made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later and they married in April 2023.

On Nov. 13, it was revealed that Chris had filed for divorce.

While hosting a recent event for luxury watchmaker Longines, Lukas cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage to Chris.

Keep reading to find out more…

“This company [has] been around for 190 years supporting tradition class, timekeeping and style,” Lukas started, via THR. “I personally think that’s really interesting because some people can’t even last 190 days in a relationship.” (For the record, Lukas and Chris‘ marriage actually lasted 205 days.)

As the audience erupted in laughter, Lukas added, “I’m totally kidding.”

A source recently shared some insight into what led to Lukas and Chris‘ divorce.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Chris Appleton, Lukas Gage

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images