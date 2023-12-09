Owenn Shares Details About Opening for Taylor Swift on 'The Eras Tour'

Owenn (whose real name is Christian Owens) is describing what it was like to open for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour!

The musician and dancer reflected on the experience while chatting with People at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday (December 8).

Before performing at The Eras Tour, Owenn joined Taylor as a dancer on her Reputation tour, and he also costarred in her music video for “Lover.”

He called opening for the Grammy winner “surreal.”

“Sound checks when the stadiums were empty and it’s just me up there and I’m just walking through, it’s surreal,” he said. “I think the first soundcheck, I was like, ‘Please pinch me. This can’t be real.’ I think it’s always that moment.”

After fans filled the stadiums, they became even more magical. Owenn remembered, “And then the stadium fills up and the music — it’s just surreal.”

