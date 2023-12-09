Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Fan Who Tries to Sing Her Song 'Skin' to Her

Sabrina Carpenter is setting some boundaries with a fan.

On Friday (December 8), the 24-year-old “Nonsense” singer performed at New York City’s Jingle Ball.

While she was there, a fan and popular TikTok influencer, Harry Daniels, tried to get her attention.

Harry has built a following on stopping singers to satirically sing their own songs to them. He attempted to sing Sabrina‘s song “Skin” to her, but she wasn’t having it.

“Sabrina, can I sing for you?” Harry asks in the clip as the former Disney star walks by in her chic, all-white ensemble for the show.

“Girl – no, we’ve been here before,” she replied, lightheartedly. “But I do love you!”

Then, Harry began to sing “Skin” anyway. As the singer walked away, he crooned, “You can try to get under my under my…”

