Selena Gomez Reveals She's Had Botox While Defending Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is confirming that she’s gotten Botox before!

On November 25, the Instagram account popfactions posted the headline, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco.”

Selena responded to the rumor in the comments section on Thursday (December 7), and she also replied to several Instagram users who had strong opinions about it.

It turns out, Selena and Benny are definitely an item. While defending their relationship, the singer and actress also opened up about getting Botox.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

One user wrote in the comments, “HE IS SO UNHANDSOME,” and another replied, “She can’t get better.”

A third commenter wrote, “Remove your cheek fillers/implants. It’s messing with your brain.” That’s when Selena replied, “hahahaha I’ve had Botox bb girl.”

She has never spoken about getting Botox before.

Selena recently posted a tribute to Benny and called him “absolutely everything.”