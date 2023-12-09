Top Stories
18 Actors Who Wore Prosthetics On Screen & 19 Celeb Men Who Really Went Full Frontal

Sophie Turner & Peregrine Pearson Photographed Kissing & Holding Hands in London

Selena Gomez Confirms Benny Blanco Relationship, Calls Him Her 'Absolute Everything'

Sat, 09 December 2023 at 12:38 pm

Tyla Opens Up About How Rihanna Influenced Her Music Career

Tyla is opening up about the A-list artist that inspired her when she was a kid!

During an interview with Trevor Noah for Interview Magazine, the 21-year-old South African “Water” singer spoke about how she first got into music.

It turns out, Rihanna played a crucial role in the rising star’s career.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

While chatting about how she got started, Trevor asked Tyla about the first artist she ever “emulated.”

“I always attach myself to songs, not specific artists,” she replied. “But I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America.” (Rihanna is from Barbados.)

Tyla added, “It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, like you said, it’s not something that happens every day for us. My whole family wanted to be stars and it didn’t happen for them.”

Another huge star recently revealed that she looks up to Rihanna in the makeup space.

