'Yellowstone' Fans Think Hassie Harrison & Ryan Bingham Got Married, Couple Debuts New Rings

Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have fans wondering if they walked down the aisle and said “I do.”

The Yellowstone stars play a couple on the hit show, and they confirmed that they were an item in real life earlier this year.

Now, it looks like they might be soft-launching their marriage in sneaky social media posts.

Fans noticed that Ryan was wearing a gold band on that finger in a video that he shared on social media at the end of November. He casually flashed the piece of jewelry while gesturing with a bottle of bourbon from his brand Bingham’s Bourbon in hand.

This week, Hassie was also spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring while attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada. In this video on Instagram, you can just make out the jewelry on her finger as she’s speaking to people.

At this point, neither star has seemingly commented on the rumors. We’ll update you if they have anything to say.

If the rumors are true, then congratulations to the newlyweds!

