Top Stories
'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas &amp; Sophie Turner

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Prince William &amp; Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, &amp; Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, & Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 9:57 am

10 Highest-Paid Dallas Cowboys Football Players, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Salary

Continue Here »

10 Highest-Paid Dallas Cowboys Football Players, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Salary

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most popular teams in the NFL.

Several of the football players on the team have amassed a considerable amount of money over the years, both due to their lucrative team contracts and their endorsements worth millions of dollars.

We’ve rounded up the Dallas Cowboys players who makes the highest average annual salary, and ranked them from lowest to highest.

Find out who are the highest-paid Dallas Cowboys players as of 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Net Worth, nfl, Sports

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images