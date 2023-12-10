Ariana Grande Signs With New Manager After Leaving Scooter Braun

Ariana Grande has found her new manager!

The 30-year-old “Dangerous Woman” singer split from Scooter Braun, her manager of 10 years, back in August. Several of the music mogul’s other high-profile clients, including Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel, also departed SB Projects around the same time.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Sunday (December 10), Billboard reported that Ariana is now repped by Brandon Creed‘s Good World Management.

“[Ariana] likes that he understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans,” a source told the outlet.

Brandon‘s other clients include Troye Sivan, Charlie XCX, and Mark Ronson. He previously managed Bruno Mars and Lizzo.

If you didn’t see, Ariana Grande just made a surprise appearance at Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert!