Ariana Grande Sneaks Tribute to 'Wicked' Into Her Outfit During Mariah Carey Concert

Ariana Grande was repping Oz when she took the stage as a surprise guest during Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert on Saturday night (December 9).

The 30-year-old “thank u, next” pop star and Jennifer Hudson joined Mariah for a performance of their 2020 duet “Oh Santa.”

After it was over, she shared a photo from backstage that revealed a sneaky detail in her outfit that paid tribute to her role as Glinda in the forthcoming Wicked movies.

Read more about Ariana Grande’s sneaky Wicked tribute…

On her Instagram story, Ariana re-shared a photo of herself kicked up her heels backstage. In doing so, she revealed that she’s wearing ruby slippers just like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

“You can take the girl out of Oz…. but…” she captioned the cute photo.

On the topic of Wicked, Ariana recently teased that she was back in the recording studio, and two of her costars had something to say about it!

Get a good look at Ariana Grande’s cute look below and check out more photos from Mariah Carey’s concert in the gallery…