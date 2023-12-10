Britney Spears Reveals What She's Learned About Herself Since Breaking Up With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is learning things about herself as she navigates life as a single woman.

The 42-year-old “Toxic” pop icon was married to Sam Asghari for just over a year before they split in August.

This is the first stretch of time she has been single since being released from her conservatorship in 2021, and she took to social media on Saturday (December 9) to reflect on what that meant for her.

“It’s so weird being single,” Britney wrote. “I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad … I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all … I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I’m definitely changing all that.”

She continued, adding, “I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ???”

“I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day …. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things … The way I live my life is mine … I’ve had so many people interfere with that growing up and to know it’s going to be ok seems selfish !!! To learn to enjoy it is pretty amazing,” Britney reflected, adding, “I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes.”

Britney‘s message continued, with her sharing a memory: “My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School … She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies … I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there … It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room … When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside … It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot … The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere … Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to … l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!?? Oh this picture”

The photo was of a nun sipping a drink out of a teacup using a straw.

Things have changed for Britney recently. The Princess of Pop just reunited with two of her family members, and an insider opened up about what she hopes to achieve with her family.