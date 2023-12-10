Elon Musk Says He Will Reinstate Far-Right Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones on X/Twitter

Elon Musk is sparking controversy once again.

The businessman and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote that far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will have his account reinstated on the platform.

Jones, who is best known for his denial of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, was banned from Twitter in 2018, as was his Infowars outlet, for violations of the site’s abusive behavior policy.

On Saturday, Elon addressed Jones‘ ban, citing his belief in “free speech” as his reason for reconsidering the matter.

“I vehemently disagree with what he said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not?” he wrote. “That is what it comes down to in the end. If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for 𝕏 financially, but principles matter more than money.”

The billionaire conducted a poll that evening with just over 70 percent of voters voicing their support for reinstating Jones on X.

Elon later wrote: “The people have spoken and so it shall be.”

