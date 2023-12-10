Top Stories
'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

The Most Shocking 2023 Celebrity Breakups, Including Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Prince William & Kate Middleton Unveil Family Christmas Card, & Their Children Look All Grown Up (Photo!)

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 10:18 am

'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Cast Members Expected to Return!

Ghosts is coming back soon!

The television series, which was adapted to American television for CBS from the British series of the same name, first premiered in 2021, with a second season that followed in 2022.

The show follows married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.

In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that it’s officially coming back on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

We also know who is expected to return!

Find out who is returning for Ghosts Season 3…

