'Ghosts' Season 3 - 9 Cast Members Expected to Return!
Ghosts is coming back soon!
The television series, which was adapted to American television for CBS from the British series of the same name, first premiered in 2021, with a second season that followed in 2022.
The show follows married New York couple Samantha and Jay Arondekar, who inherit a beautiful country house only to find that it is falling apart and inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion’s grounds.
In January 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that it’s officially coming back on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
We also know who is expected to return!
Find out who is returning for Ghosts Season 3…