Sun, 10 December 2023 at 9:38 pm

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Support for Beau Josh Allen & Buffalo Bills During NYC Outing on Game Day

Hailee Steinfeld Shows Support for Beau Josh Allen & Buffalo Bills During NYC Outing on Game Day

Hailee Steinfeld stepped out with a friend on a rainy day on Sunday (December 10) in New York City.

The 27-year-old actress and singer showed her support for her boyfriend Josh Allen and his football team, Buffalo Bills, by wearing a hat with their name and logo on it.

Hailee completed her casual look with a white top and jeans, UGG boots, a tan trench and a scarf wrapped around her neck, keeping warm on the cold, rainy day.

That same day, Hailee‘s beau Josh was in Kansas City, Mo., for a football game against the Chiefs. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17.

If you missed it, Taylor Swift was in attendance at the game. Find out who was in the suite with her!

Hailee and Josh have been dating for a while now. Back in October, she was seen hanging out with his mom in Buffalo, NY, before heading over to London to cheer him on at a game.
Photos: Backgrid
