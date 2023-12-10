Top Stories
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 3:31 pm

Josh Allen's Dating History Revealed - Longtime Ex Girlfriend & Current Celeb Partner Disclosed

Continue Here »

Josh Allen's Dating History Revealed - Longtime Ex Girlfriend & Current Celeb Partner Disclosed

It’s going to be a tough matchup today between Josh Allen‘s Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs.

As you’re watching this afternoon’s big NFL game, you may be wondering who Josh Allen is currently dating.

We’re taking a closer look at his dating history, including his longtime girlfriend who he is no longer seeing and his current Hollywood flame.

Keep reading to find out more…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images