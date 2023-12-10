Sun, 10 December 2023 at 3:31 pm
Josh Allen's Dating History Revealed - Longtime Ex Girlfriend & Current Celeb Partner Disclosed
It’s going to be a tough matchup today between Josh Allen‘s Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes‘ Kansas City Chiefs.
As you’re watching this afternoon’s big NFL game, you may be wondering who Josh Allen is currently dating.
We’re taking a closer look at his dating history, including his longtime girlfriend who he is no longer seeing and his current Hollywood flame.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Slideshow