Kylie Jenner & Mom Kris Jenner Sneak In & Out of 'Wonka' LA Premiere to Support Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner stepped out to support her beau Timothee Chalamet once again!

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and her mom Kris Jenner were seen sneaking in to the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Wonka.

According to People, Kylie and Kris made a sly entrance into the theater after the movie’s opening credits.

They were then photographed leaving out of a back exit from Regency Village Theatre, where the premiere took place.

This marks the second time that Kylie has supported her man at a premiere. She also skipped the carpet at the London premiere a couple weeks ago.

People also reports that Kylie calls Timothee her boyfriend and he thinks she is “an amazing mom.”

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” a source said. “They both try to attend important events for each other.”

