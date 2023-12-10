Paul Mescal Could Be a Great James Bond, According to Andrew Scott!

Top Stories
Sun, 10 December 2023 at 11:33 am

There’s a big endorsement for Paul Mescal to be the next James Bond!

Andrew Scott, who played C in Spectre, has weighed in on the Bond debate, and says that his All of Us Strangers co-star could be a perfect fit for the iconic role.

“He’d probably be a great James Bond,” Andrew said at a screening over the weekend to Variety‘s Marc Malkin.

He added with a sly smile: “I want to see him in Gladiator first.”

“It’s gonna be incredible. It’s so exciting. I’ve seen some images that are going to delight the world over.”

Paul is currently filming the Gladiator sequel in Malta, and is one of the names being tossed around by fans in discussions about who could replace Daniel Craig.

Paul Mescal also revealed a male celeb he’d love to kiss!
