Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seemingly Wear Matching Sweaters With a Reference to NFL Star's Past

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have seemingly hit the point in their relationship where they wear matching clothes!

The 33-year-old “Blank Space” pop titan and the 34-year-old NFL star attended a holiday party for the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this month, and fans think that they did so wearing matching sweaters.

Better yet, their outfits appear to feature a reference to something that has become iconic in the couple’s lore: Travis‘ old tweets.

Read more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s coordinating looks…

In a video on TikTok, one fan presented evidence that both Taylor and Travis seemed to be wearing Christmas sweaters featuring a squirrel to the party.

If you forgot, back in 2011, Travis tweeted about feeding a squirrel a snack. ““I just gave a squirle[sic] a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it,” he wrote in one from 2011. “I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” he wrote at the time.

As for evidence, there is a photo of Taylor, and it does look like she might have a squirrel emblazoned across her chest. The only photo the fan had of Travis was taken from behind, but he was also wearing a black sweatshirt.

It does look like other couples at the party opted for matching outfits, so it stands to reason that the A-list stars might have done the same. We’ll let you know if we ever get confirmation!

In the meantime, one of the Chiefs WAGs revealed how the group feels about Taylor‘s relationship. Taylor also cleared up a misconception about when she and Travis started dating.