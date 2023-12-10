Top Stories
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Taylor Swift Made 3 Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Publicly Shared About Their Private Romance!

Taylor Swift Made 3 Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Publicly Shared About Their Private Romance!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed & How to Watch!

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 7:26 pm

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Sweatshirt at December 10 Game Is Sadly Not Available, But Other Vintage Options Are!

Taylor Swift's Chiefs Sweatshirt at December 10 Game Is Sadly Not Available, But Other Vintage Options Are!

Everyone always wants to wear the same clothes as Taylor Swift, but you’re going to have a hard time finding the sweatshirt that she wore to the Chiefs-Bills game.

The 33-year-old singer, who will celebrate her 34th birthday this week, wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt to the game on Sunday (December 10) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Make sure to see all of the people sitting with Taylor in her suite at the game!

Taylor‘s sweatshirt is from the 1990s and it’s not currently available for purchase anywhere. You might be able to find one on eBay, but good luck!

If you’re in the market for vintage Chiefs clothing, you do have some options though. Junk Food Clothing has a huge stock of vintage items at all different price points!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 01
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 02
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 03
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 04
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 05
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 06
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 07
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 08
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 09
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 10
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 11
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 12
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 13
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 14
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 15
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 16
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 17
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 18
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 19
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 20
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 21
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 22
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 23
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 24
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 25
taylor swift sweatshirt at chiefs game 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Shopping, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images