Taylor Swift's Chiefs Sweatshirt at December 10 Game Is Sadly Not Available, But Other Vintage Options Are!

Everyone always wants to wear the same clothes as Taylor Swift, but you’re going to have a hard time finding the sweatshirt that she wore to the Chiefs-Bills game.

The 33-year-old singer, who will celebrate her 34th birthday this week, wore a vintage Chiefs sweatshirt to the game on Sunday (December 10) at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor‘s sweatshirt is from the 1990s and it’s not currently available for purchase anywhere. You might be able to find one on eBay, but good luck!

If you’re in the market for vintage Chiefs clothing, you do have some options though. Junk Food Clothing has a huge stock of vintage items at all different price points!

