Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, Mama June's Oldest Daughter, Dies at 29

Thousands of Fans Sign Petition to Save 'Station 19' After Cancellation Announcement

Taylor Swift Made 3 Statements About Boyfriend Travis Kelce: Everything She's Publicly Shared About Their Private Romance!

'A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' - Full Performers List Revealed &amp; How to Watch!

Sun, 10 December 2023 at 9:50 pm

Timothee Chalamet Reveals if He'd Want to Star in a 'Wonka' Sequel

Timothée Chalamet is talking all things Wonka, including a potential sequel!

Directed by Paul King, Wonka tells the story of a young Willy Wonka and illustrates how the character became the famous chocolate-maker seen in 1971′s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and 2005′s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

At the movie’s premiere on Sunday (December 10) in Los Angeles, Timothée addressed the possibility of a sequel and if he’d want to return to the role of Willy Wonka!

The Bones and All star told ET that “If there was a story to be told,” he’d take part in a follow-up movie. “And evidently there is,” he continued.

As for the director’s wishes, Paul said that he’d “love to” make a Wonka sequel.

Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.

If you missed it, Timothée Chalamet explained why he was initially skeptical about Wonka, and revealed what changed his mind!
Photos: Getty Images
Getty Images