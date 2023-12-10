Tom Brady Heads to the Gym After Rekindling Romance With Irina Shayk

Tom Brady is stepping out for a workout.

The 46-year-old former NFL quarterback was spotted heading to the gym on Sunday (December 10) in Miami, Fla.

Tom was dressed in a gray t-shirt and black shorts. He carried a green camo bag on his arm as he checked his phone while walking.

The sighting comes just two days after Tom was seen spending time with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk during Art Basel in Miami.

Back in October, the football legend and the model called it quits after four months of dating, but it appears they’ve rekindled their romance!

At the beginning of November, it was reported that Irina had visited Tom‘s New York City condo.

If you missed it, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen just celebrated their son’s 14th birthday!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Tom Brady going to the gym in Miami…