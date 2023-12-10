Watch Olivia Rodrigo Rock Out to 'All-American B-tch' & 'Vampire' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Olivia Rodrigo showed off her rebellious side while performing some of her hit songs on Saturday Night Live.

The 20-year-old GUTS hitmaker was the musical guest for the December 9 episode, which was hosted by Adam Driver.

During it, she treated fans to live renditions of her songs “vampire” and “all-american b-tch.”

Olivia performed the lead single to her sophomore album at a piano, singing the emotional lyrics while playing along. It was a more restrained performance, focused on the vulnerability of her voice.

Her performance of “all-american b-tch,” on the other hand, was all about showing off her wild side.

Opening the number sitting at a table set with a feast of sweet treats, Olivia proceeded to jump on the table and smear cake all over her face. By the end, she was back in character as a well-behaved young girl. However, the stains from her rebellion were literally written across her face in frosting.

