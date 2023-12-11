Alyson Hannigan Details 20-Pound Weight Loss Following 'DWTS' Journey

Alyson Hannigan is opening up about her weight loss journey thanks to Dancing with the Stars.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old How I Met Your Mother actress took to Instagram to share before and after photos from when she first joined DWTS several months ago to last week’s season 32 finale, revealing the show has helped her lose 20 pounds.

Keep reading to find out more…

“The before and after says it all. I lost 20 pounds of both weight and emotional baggage during my time on @dancingwiththestars,” Alyson wrote before giving her partner Sasha Ferber a special shout-out.

“I can’t thank @sashafarber1 enough for helping me shed my insecurities and getting me to the confident and strong place I am today!” Alyson added.

In an exclusive interview with JustJared.com, Alyson shared how her family supported her during her time on DWTS.