Amy Adams to Star in & Executive Produce New TV Series 'The Holdout'

Amy Adams has booked her next TV role!

The 49-year-old actress is mostly known for her film roles in titles such as Arrival, Enchanted, and American Hustle, though she has also dabbled in television.

Most notably, Amy headlined HBO’s 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects, which earned her a pair of Emmy nominations.

On Monday (December 11), Deadline confirmed that Amy will star in and executive produce The Holdout, a legal thriller/drama.

The limited series will be written by Graham Moore, who penned the novel of the same name.

Per the outlet, The Holdout takes place in Los Angeles and “follows a woman (Adams) who finds herself playing multiple roles – juror, attorney, investigator, and suspect. Ten years after Maya Seale turns the tide in a hugely controversial verdict, a fellow juror is found dead in her hotel room, all evidence points to her. Now, she must prove her own innocence – by getting to the bottom of a case that is far from closed. As the present-day murder investigation weaves together with the story of what really happened during their deliberation, told by each of the jurors in turn, the secrets they have all been keeping threaten to come out – with drastic consequences for all involved.”

Further casting details have not been revealed yet.

