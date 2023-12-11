Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 7:08 pm

Amy Adams to Star in & Executive Produce New TV Series 'The Holdout'

Amy Adams to Star in & Executive Produce New TV Series 'The Holdout'

Amy Adams has booked her next TV role!

The 49-year-old actress is mostly known for her film roles in titles such as Arrival, Enchanted, and American Hustle, though she has also dabbled in television.

Most notably, Amy headlined HBO’s 2018 miniseries Sharp Objects, which earned her a pair of Emmy nominations.

Keep reading to learn more about Amy’s next TV role…

On Monday (December 11), Deadline confirmed that Amy will star in and executive produce The Holdout, a legal thriller/drama.

The limited series will be written by Graham Moore, who penned the novel of the same name.

Per the outlet, The Holdout takes place in Los Angeles and “follows a woman (Adams) who finds herself playing multiple roles – juror, attorney, investigator, and suspect. Ten years after Maya Seale turns the tide in a hugely controversial verdict, a fellow juror is found dead in her hotel room, all evidence points to her. Now, she must prove her own innocence – by getting to the bottom of a case that is far from closed. As the present-day murder investigation weaves together with the story of what really happened during their deliberation, told by each of the jurors in turn, the secrets they have all been keeping threaten to come out – with drastic consequences for all involved.”

Further casting details have not been revealed yet.

If you missed it, one of Amy Adams‘ upcoming movies just got cancelled.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Amy Adams, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images