Andy Cohen Reacts After Being Mocked & 'Massacred' for His Jingle Ball 2023 Outfit

Andy Cohen is reacting to the less-than-kind critiques of his look.

During Monday’s (December 11) live episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 55-year-old host addressed comments surrounding his 2023 Jingle Ball outfit.

When co-host John Hill mocked him for going in “lesbian cosplay,” Andy replied: “Without question I did.”

“I look so bad in these red carpet pictures. The funny thing is Charles Sykes, who’s my Watch What Happens Live photographer, sent me pictures of me on stage introducing Cher and I look great. It looked so good. I have this bright green shirt on and there’s a red background. It looks festive. It looks good,” he argued.

“The red pictures are so bad, and I woke up on Saturday morning and went online and it was a massacre of me,” he continued.

“And I was like, ‘Oh man, I look so stupid. I deserve all this. I hate that these pictures are out there.’ I also happen to look 4’8″. I mean, I look like a little fella or a littler fella. I was…I do look like a lesbian toddler.”

