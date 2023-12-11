Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Snubs - So Many Amazing Performances Were Left Out!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Cardi B Announces She's Single Again, Splits With Husband Offset After 6 Years of Marriage

'Wednesday' Season 2 Cast: Netflix Seemingly Confirms 4 Stars Will Return, Status of 3 Stars Up-in-the-Air

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 4:58 pm

Andy Cohen Reacts After Being Mocked & 'Massacred' for His Jingle Ball 2023 Outfit

Andy Cohen Reacts After Being Mocked & 'Massacred' for His Jingle Ball 2023 Outfit

Andy Cohen is reacting to the less-than-kind critiques of his look.

During Monday’s (December 11) live episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the 55-year-old host addressed comments surrounding his 2023 Jingle Ball outfit.

SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live airs Monday through Friday at 10am ET on Radio Andy (Ch. 102), and anytime on the SiriusXM App.

Keep reading to find out more…

When co-host John Hill mocked him for going in “lesbian cosplay,” Andy replied: “Without question I did.”

“I look so bad in these red carpet pictures. The funny thing is Charles Sykes, who’s my Watch What Happens Live photographer, sent me pictures of me on stage introducing Cher and I look great. It looked so good. I have this bright green shirt on and there’s a red background. It looks festive. It looks good,” he argued.

“The red pictures are so bad, and I woke up on Saturday morning and went online and it was a massacre of me,” he continued.

“And I was like, ‘Oh man, I look so stupid. I deserve all this. I hate that these pictures are out there.’ I also happen to look 4’8″. I mean, I look like a little fella or a littler fella. I was…I do look like a lesbian toddler.”

Check out more from his appearance at the event!

Listen inside…
