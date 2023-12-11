Top Stories
Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Secretly Married Boyfriend Eldridge Toney Following Cancer Diagnosis

We’re learning more about Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell after her passing.

Mama June‘s oldest daughter died on Saturday night (December 9) due to complications from her stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which had previously been described as terminal. She was 29-years-old.

Now days after her passing, it has been revealed that Anna very quietly married boyfriend Eldridge Toney earlier this year.

Anna married Eldridge on March 4, 2023 in Wilkinson County, Georgia, according to a copy of the marriage license obtained by People.

Anna and Eldridge started dating in 2017 following Anna‘s divorce from ex-husband Michael Cardwell, with whom she shares daughter Kylee, born in 2015. Anna was also mom to daughter Kaitlyn, born in 2012.

It was revealed back in late March that Anna had been diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

Following Anna‘s death, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson shared an emotional message remembering her older sister.
