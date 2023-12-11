Chris Appleton Bares Ripped Body at the Beach in Miami Amid Divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton is putting his hot body on display!

The 40-year-old celeb hairstylist was seen going shirtless for a day at the beach on Sunday (December 10) in Miami, Fla.

Chris was spotted lounging around on the beach with a friend and he even did some handstands at one point with assistance from his pal.

It has been just about one month since Chris filed for divorce from husband Lukas Gage following six months of marriage. A few days ago, Lukas cracked a joke about his short-lived marriage while hosting a dinner party.

Take a look back at Chris‘ dating history to see the hot influencers he has been linked to in the past before his relationship with Lukas.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of Chris Appleton at the beach…