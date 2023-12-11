Top Stories
Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

Golden Globes 2024 Nominations - Full List of Nominees Released!

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities &amp; Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed &amp; There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

The 10 Top Trending Celebrities & Public Figures on Google in 2023 Have Been Revealed & There Are Numerous Controversial People on This List

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Inside Taylor Swift's Suite at Chiefs-Bills Game: Who's She Sitting With at Sunday's Game?

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid &amp; Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Bradley Cooper's Rumored GF Gigi Hadid & Ex Irina Shayk Support His New Food Truck

Mon, 11 December 2023 at 10:06 am

Google Unveils the 10 Actors With Top Trending Searches in 2023 (the Number 1 Star Had a Terrifying Ordeal This Year)

Continue Here »

Google Unveils the 10 Actors With Top Trending Searches in 2023 (the Number 1 Star Had a Terrifying Ordeal This Year)

Google has released their 2023 Year in Searches results and we now know which actors have made the top trending searches list for the year!

Most of the stars on this list had something major happen in their lives: injuries, illness, criminal charges, allegations, and more.

Please note: The data reflects top trending searches, which means the following entries are the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2023 versus the previous year.

Keep reading to see who made the list and who sits at #1…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Year in Review, EG, Extended, Google, Slideshow, Year in Searches

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images