Jacob Elordi & Colman Domingo Discuss Barely Crossing Paths on 'Euphoria' & Being Mama's Boys in Variety's Actors on Actors Interview

Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo are opening up about their careers.

The Euphoria co-stars had a conversation together for the Actors on Actors issue of Variety, out now.

During their conversation, the two discussed their respective roles in Priscilla and Rustin, being mama’s boys, barely meeting on the set of Euphoria, their careers, and much more.

Keep reading to find out more…

Check out some of the highlights…

On being mama’s boys:

Colman: “Something like, ‘Where will we be without the dreams of our mothers?’ I’m a mama’s boy.”

Jacob: “Me too. When you said that, man, I started crying. I take my mom everywhere with me, but I realized in that moment that every performance I give is an extension of the things she wanted for me. How did that push you? Because she’s the only reason why I do what I do.”

Colman: “My mom was my best friend. She was a dreamer. She was spiritual and lovely and believed in the good of mankind. I was shy, bookish, awkward, skinny and not cool at all, in West Philadelphia.”

Colman on losing his mother:

“I lost my mother in 2006. I was devastated and told my friend, ‘What am I going to do with all this love?’ She said, ‘You’re going to pour it into everything that you do.’”

Jacob on barely crossing paths with Colman on Euphoria:

“It’s wild that we’ve barely crossed paths, which is kind of a gift too; I can sit back and marvel at your work because I’m not there seeing how you work. I was always a little intimidated on set every time I saw you, because you’re about your craft. I was at home last night doing research like I was about to play you in a movie or something because I was so nervous. I was like, “I need him to understand that I care the same way he does.”

Colman on his career:

“My career has been about 33 years — I started when I was 21; I’m 54 — and my whole journey has been about being a multi-hyphenate. I started out as an actor, but I was always interrogating the work as a writer, as a director and then as a producer. I always felt like the only way I could have some agency in this industry is to own it and to do it myself. I stayed under the radar. I’m having a moment in my career, but it’s a moment that has been built for many years and many ups and downs.”

Jacob on his acting:

“My whole thing was about losing myself in the performance. But now I’m bringing ‘Jacob Elordi’ to a performance, which is such a heady, trippy thing. I’ve been in the process of trying to shake it as it grows bigger and louder.”

Jacob on Colman’s Rustin performance:

“Your transformation was everything. Starting with your voice. There’s not many videos of him talking, but you nailed it. You also brought something else to it that was your own.”

Jacob on playing Elvis:

“I didn’t want to do him the disservice of playing ‘The King’ that the world had made, because that’s what hurt him so much. It was my job to not play into his fame but play him as a victim of it — to play him as a man who was suffering.”

Here are the 10 most controversial Euphoria moments we’ll never forget!

Watch the full conversation…